Joyce Faye Gore, 73, of Gallatin, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Gallatin’s Sumner Regional Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Delbert and Martha Jones Gorel; brother, Roger Gore; and two sisters, Dorothy Chatman and Ruth Kemp.
She is survived by two sisters, Deborah (James) Tomlinson of Gallatin and Judy Law of Riddleton.
Memorial services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, conducted by Anthony Blackwell.
Visitation with the family will be held from 10 a.m. until the service time on Saturday.
Anthony Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.