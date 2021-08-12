It was a rough start to the 2021 season for the Jim Satterfield Middle Jr. Jackets, as they lost 46-8 at Smith County on Aug. 5.
The visitors fell behind 32-0 at halftime before getting on the scoreboard in the third quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by quarterback Moresby Tauiautusa. Brady Wright ran in the two-point conversion for JSMS.
Tauiautusa led the Jr. Jackets with 66 yards rushing on nine carries, while Wright added 47 yards on 11 carries.
“Very disappointing night for the Jr. Jackets,” JSMS coach B.J. West said. “Embarrassing may be a better description though, I guess. Miscues and mental mistakes set the tone from the beginning, which was noticeable during warmups.
“We just have to get back to work though; that’s all there is to it.”
The Jr. Jackets were scheduled to host Walter J. Baird on Thursday, but the contest has been moved to a road game because of continuing work on the new bleachers in Hartsville.
