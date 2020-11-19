Jim Satterfield Middle School’s Jr. Lady Jackets played at Macon County on Nov. 10 but came up short in a 30-27 loss.
Braylee Potts paced the visitors with seven points, while Katie Shockley, Emma Holder, Aubrie Wemple and Janae Aponte each had five.
JSMS is scheduled to host Hermitage Springs on Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. The game will be played in the high school gymnasium.
TCHS: Trousdale County was scheduled to open its 2020-21 basketball season Monday with a Hall of Fame game at Knowledge Academy, but the game was canceled after the hosts had a player test positive for COVID-19.
The Jackets will host Ezell-Harding on Monday, then play a girls’ game only at Smith County on Tuesday.
