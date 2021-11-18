Jim Satterfield Middle School played games at Macon County on Nov. 9 but dropped both.
The Jr. Lady Jackets fell 41-25 as Katie Shockley paced the visitors with 12 points. Jazmyne Dunn had six, Madeline Wilson three, Maggie Linville two and Cayden Ray two.
The Jr. Jackets lost 49-20, with Moresby Tauiautusa scoring seven points to lead the way. Levin Ellis had three and Cain Ray, Lucas Cornwell, Peyton Scruggs, Jackson Williams and Hayden Ferguson each had two.
On Nov. 4, the Jr. Jackets lost 49-31 at Smith County with Gavin McGuire scoring 12, Tauiautusa 11, Cornwell four, Ray 2 and Raphael Rodriquez two.
The Jr. Lady Jackets lost 52-36 with Ray scoring 21 point, Shockley eight, Dunn four and Hunter Cothron three.
JSMS is scheduled to host Macon County on Nov. 18 at 6 p.m.
