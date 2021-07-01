Jim Satterfield Middle School girls basketball coach Cody Greer is recognizing Mary Linville as the first member of JSMS’ 10,000-shot club.
Linville has made 10,000 baskets during the offseason in preparation for this fall.
Thunderstorms. High 78F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: July 1, 2021 @ 12:31 pm
Jim Satterfield Middle School girls basketball coach Cody Greer is recognizing Mary Linville as the first member of JSMS’ 10,000-shot club.
Linville has made 10,000 baskets during the offseason in preparation for this fall.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.