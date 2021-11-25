Jim Satterfield’s basketball teams had two nights of action last week, with each squad winning one and losing one.
At Hermitage Springs on Nov. 16, both JSMS teams came away with victories.
The Jr. Lady Jackets won 34-16 with Katie Shockley leading the way with 17 points. Jazmyne Dunn added six points, Madeline Wilson four, Cayden Ray four and Hunter Cothron three, and Leah Banks recorded four steals on defense.
Moresby Tauiautusa led the Jr. Jackets with 16 points in their 32-27 victory. Lucas Cornwell added eight points, Cain Ray six and Jackson Williams two.
On Nov. 18, JSMS dropped both games at home against Macon County.
Shockley’s 16 points led the Jr. Lady Jackets in a 36-24 loss. Ray had four points, Dunn two and Wilson two.
The Jr. Jackets had a tough night and lost 40-6, with three points from Ray, two for Well and one by Tauiautusa.
JSMS is scheduled to play at home against Smith County on Dec. 2.
High school: Trousdale County’s basketball teams were scheduled to open the season last Tuesday at Smith County, and will host Gordonsville on Nov. 30. Girls games begin at 6 p.m. both nights.
