Jim Satterfield Middle School concluded its regular season at Merrol Hyde with a split on Jan. 13.
The Jr. Lady Jackets (6-4) won their game 41-20 over the Jr. Lady Hawks.
Katie Shockley paced the visitors with 14 points, Jazmyne Dunn and Cayden Ray each had 11, Maggie Linville had four and Madeline Wilson one.
The Jr. Jackets got 18 points from Cayden Ray but lost their game 40-33. Moresby Tauiautusa added seven points, Gavin McGuire three, Mason Sullins three and Lucas Cornwell two.
The Jr. Lady Jackets will be playing in the James C. Haile State Tournament in Murfreesboro. They were scheduled to play Walter J. Baird on Monday, but weather conditions forced the game to be rescheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. at Middle Tennessee Christian.
