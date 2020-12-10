Jim Satterfield Middle School played at Smith County on Dec. 4 and came away with a split of two games.
The Jr. Lady Jackets collected a 32-16 victory as Braylee Potts tossed in 10 points, Aubrie Wemple eight and Katie Shockley five. Kayleigh Dunn, Marley Dalton and Ella Elmore added four, three and two points respectively.
The Jr. Jackets struggled to a 37-14 loss as Noah Cook and Ethan West each had three points. Aiden Young, Jacob Smithson, Quinton Moore and Alex Livingston added two each.
