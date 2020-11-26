Jim Satterfield Middle School got in two nights of basketball action last week.
On Nov. 17, JSMS split two games at home vs. Southside.
The Jr. Lady Jackets won 30-12 as Katie Shockley poured in 13 points. Braylee Potts and Ella Elmore each added five points, Janae Aponte had four and Aubrue Wemple three.
The Jr. Jackets fell 38-17 as T.C. Rotella scored five points, Noah Cook four, Jacob Smithson four, Cain Ray two and Ayden Beal two.
JSMS was at home against on Nov. 19 and split against Hermitage Springs.
Potts scored 13 points and Kayleigh Dunn added 10 as the Jr. Lady Jackets cruised to a 45-7 victory. Aponte had eight points, Shockley four, and Emma Holder, Mary Linville, Wemple, Emma Elmore and Hunter Cothron each had two points.
The Jr. Jackets lost 47-34 as Smithson had 12 points, Cook eight and London Mathes three. Aiden Young, Ethan West, Quinton Moore, Ray and Alex Livingston each had two points and Beal had one.
