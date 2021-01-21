Jim Satterfield Middle School completed its regular season with two wins at Southside on Thursday.
The Jr. Lady Jackets raised their record to 9-3 with a 22-17 victory.
Braylee Potts had 11 points, Marley Dalton six, Aubrie Wemple two, Mary Linville two and Kayleigh Dunn one.
The Jr. Jackets came out on top in overtime, winning 31-30.
Jacob Smithson scored 11 points and Cain Ray had eight, Noah Cook seven, Quinton Moore three and Aiden Young two.
The JSMS girls will face Algood on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. at Middle Tennessee Christian as part of the James C. Haile State Tournament.
