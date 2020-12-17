Jim Satterfield Middle School played three basketball games last week, winning two of them.
At home against Defeated on Dec. 7, the Jr. Lady Jackets pulled away in the fourth quarter to claim a 34-21 victory.
Katie Shockley led the way with 12 points while Mary Linville, Aubrie Wemple and Ella Elmore each had six. Braylee Potts added four points.
The Jr. Jackets struggled on the offensive end and lost 39-22.
Noah Cook scored eight points and Chandler Clemmons six, Quinton Moore had four, Levi Ellis two and Ayden Beal two.
On Dec. 10, the JSMS boys played at home against Tucker’s Crossroads and won their first game of the season with a 29-24 triumph.
Cook scored eight points while Beal had six and Clemmons five. Aiden Young added four points and Ellis, Ethan West and Cain Ray each had two.
JSMS’ scheduled game on Thursday at Hermitage Springs has been postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
TCHS games postponed: Trousdale County had two nights of basketball action postponed last week because of positive COVID tests among the opposing teams.
The games at Jackson County has been rescheduled for Jan. 25 and no makeup date has been announced for home games with Clay County.
The Jackets and Lady Jackets are scheduled to host Red Boiling Springs on Friday at 6 p.m. and then travel to Watertown on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.