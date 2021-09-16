Evelyn Towns was crowned as Jim Satterfield Middle School’s 2021 Homecoming Queen during pregame ceremonies on Sept. 9 prior to the Jr. Jackets’ game against Upperman.
Towns was accompanied by her parents, Michael and Heather Towns.
Attendants were Oakley McCall (sixth grade), Charlie Beth Wright (seventh grade) and Katie Jo Shockley (eighth grade).
