The Jim Satterfield Jr. Jackets fell to 0-2 on the season Monday with a 34-6 loss to Walter J. Baird as the hosts fell behind 20-0 in the first quarter.
Camrix Stott recorded the only points for JSMS, scoring on a 43-yard pass from Moresby Taurautusa. The Jr. Jackets went for two but were denied.
JSMS will play at home Thursday against DeKalb County and will entertain Wilson County on Tuesday, Aug. 24. Both games will begin at 6:30 p.m.
