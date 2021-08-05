The Satterfield Middle Jr. Jackets continue to prepare for their 2021 season opener and used their participation in the Cannon County Middle School Jamboree on Saturday night to do so.
“As a football team, the jamboree was very productive for us and most importantly as a coaching staff,” JSMS coach B.J. West said. “One thing for sure, there was no shortage of effort versus some tough competition and that was good to see.
“But we made a lot of mental errors that will need to be corrected if we want to have a successful season. We were able to get the games on film, though, and will be able to fully evaluate how our guys performed against an active opponent in game scenarios.”
The Jr. Jackets will kick off their 2021 season at Smith County on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
