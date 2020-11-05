Jim Satterfield’s Jr. Lady Jackets hosted Macon County on Oct. 29 with a varsity game and a junior varsity game.
The Jr. Lady Jackets fell 28-15 as Katie Shockley scored five points, Braylee Potts three, Aubrie Wemple, Emma Holder and Kanae Aponte two each and Emma Elmore had one.
The Jr. Jackets were unable to play as the team was under quarantine because of COVID-19.
