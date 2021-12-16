Jim Satterfield played at home against Defeated on Dec. 6 and came away with a split.
The Jr. Lady Jackets won 49-32 with Katie Shockley tossing in 17 points. Cayden Ray added 14, Jazmyne Dunn 10 and the team got two each from Caroline Eden, Hunter Cothron, Leah Banks and Madeline Wilson.
The Jr. Jackets lost 47-23 as Donovan Pickett led the team with six points. Hunter Ervin had five, Moresby Tauiautusa four, Cain Ray four, Brenton Dunbar two and Jackson Williams two.
On Thursday at Red Boiling Springs, the Jr. Lady Jackets came away with a 37-33 victory.
Shockley paced the visitors with 18 points and Ray also reached double figures with 16. Wilson had two points and Dunn one.
In the boys’ game, Tauiautusa scored 16 points but the Jr. Jackets fell 44-33. Ray added seven points, Pickett six, Williams two and Lucas Cornwell two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.