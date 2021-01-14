Jim Satterfield Middle School got in two nights of action last week with the Jr. Lady Jackets getting two wins and the Jr. Jackets a pair of losses.
On Jan. 4 JSMS won a low-scoring home game against Smith County, coming out on top 18-11.
Braylee Potts scored nine points while Mary Linville and Katie Shockley had three each. Kayleigh Dunn had two points and Aubrie Wemple one.
The Jr. Jackets had a tough night on offense and fell 39-9.
Noah Cook had four points, Ayden Beal two, Quinton Moore two and Alex Livingston one.
At Portland East on Jan. 7, the Jr. Lady Jackets came away with a 27-21 triumph.
Potts scored 11 points as Shockley and Linville added four each. Wemple had three points, Dunn two, Abby Elmore two and Marley Dalton one.
The Jr. Jackets fell 31-19 as Beal had seven points, Chandler Clemmons four, Matt Baker three, Cain Ray three and Cook two.
JSMS is scheduled to play at Southside on Thursday. The Jr. Lady Jackets have also been invited to participate in the James C. Haile State Basketball Tournament in Murfreesboro, where they will face Algood on Jan. 26 at 5:45 p.m. at Middle Tennessee Christian.
