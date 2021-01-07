Jim Satterfield Middle School got back on the hardwood Monday with home games against Smith County.
The Jr. Lady Jackets were able to pull away in the fourth quarter and come up with a 18-11 victory.
Braylee Potts netted nine points while Mary Linville and Katie Shockley each had three. Kayleigh Dunn scored two points and Aubrie Wemple one.
The Jr. Jackets quickly fell behind and went on to lose 39-9.
Noah Cook tossed in four points, Ayden Beal had two, Quinton Moore two and Alex Livingston one.
JSMS is scheduled to play at Portland East on Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. and host Cannon County on Monday at 6 p.m.
TCHS: Trousdale County hosted Gordonsville Tuesday evening to resume district play. The Jackets will travel to Clarkrange on Friday and then will host Clay County on Saturday at 4 p.m. to makeup games that were postponed in December.
Trousdale will host Monterey on Tuesday.
