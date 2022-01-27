Jim Satterfield’s Jr. Lady Jackets played Walter J. Baird last Thursday but came up short with a 20-17 loss in the James C. Haile State Tournament in Murfreesboro.
“Our young ladies played with tremendous effort, which is exactly what we needed given Walter J. was the fastest team we played this year,” JSMS coach Cody Greer said. “Our execution of the game plan was almost flawless; the shots just did not fall our way.”
Katie Shockley scored 11 points, Cayden Ray four and Hunter Cothron two.
The Jr. Lady Jackets finished their season with a 6-5 record.
“I’ve been involved in basketball since I first learned how to walk, but I have never been around a group that cared about getting better and each other more than what these young ladies do,” Greer added. “The amount of growth by them is second to none and it was very evident from the first time we took the court this season until the last.”
