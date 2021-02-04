Jim Satterfield’s Jr. Lady Jackets saw their season come to an end with a 41-24 loss to Algood in the James C. Haile State Tournaent in Murfreesboro on Jan. 26.
“The girls went out and did what I asked them to do before the game and that was to give everything they had,” said JSMS coach Cody Greer. “We had a few bad breaks during the second half, but moved on to the next play which shows growth compared to the previous years.”
Katie Shockley tossed in eight points while Aubrie Wemple and Ella Elmore each had four. Mary Linville had three points, Emma Elmore three and Kayleigh Dunn two for JSMS.
The Jr. Lady Jackets completed their season at 9-4.
“We improved a great deal from day one until the end,” Greer added. “This group has a ton of potential.”
