The Jim Satterfield Jr. Lady Jackets played at Tucker’s Crossroads on Nov. 2 and came away with a 57-8 victory.
Aubrie Wemple led the way with 15 points for JSMS (1-1) while Braylee Potts had 14 and Janae Aponte 10. Kayleigh Dunn and Ella Elmore each had four points while Katie Shockley had three. Emma Holder, Mary Linville and Jazmyne Dunn had two points each while Emma Elmore had one.
TCHS: Trousdale County will open its 2020-21 basketball season with a Hall of Fame game next Monday at Knowledge Academy in Antioch. It will be a boys’ game only.
Trousdale is also putting season tickets for basketball on sale. Tickets are available for $66 at the high school office during school hours and cover 11 home games. Tickets will be $7 at the door for each game and capacity will be limited. Fans will also be required to wear a mask at all times in the gym.
