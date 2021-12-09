Jim Satterfield Middle hosted Smith County on Dec. 2 but dropped both games.
The Jr. Lady Jackets fell 37-29 as Katie Shockley scored 17 points, Cayden Ray nine and Maggie Linville three.
The Jr. Jackets lost their game 43-19. Moresby Tauiautusa scored eight points, Levi Ellis four, Cain Ray four and Lucas Cornwell three.
JSMS will play at Red Boiling Springs on Dec. 9 and host Merrol Hyde on Dec. 13.
