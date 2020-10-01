Jim Satterfield’s Jr. Jackets came up short in a pair of games played last week.
Against DeKalb County on Sept. 22, JSMS jumped ahead 6-0 behind a 4-yard touchdown from Aiden Young, but the Jr. Jackets allowed 20 unanswered points in a 20-12 defeat.
Chandler Claiborne scored JSMS’ other touchdown on a 5-yard run.
On Sept. 24 at Walter J. Baird, the Jr. Jackets fell 36-22 to fall to 2-4 on the season.
JSMS was scheduled to play Tuesday at Cumberland County in the opening round of the conference playoffs.
