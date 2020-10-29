Jim Satterfield’s middle school basketball teams began their season Monday night with a pair of losses at Gordonsville.
The Jr. Jackets scored just five points in the first half and went on to lose 38-17.
Noah Cook and Ethan West each had four points for the Jr. Jackets, Cain Ray had three and Chandler Clemmons, Quinton Moore and Alex Livingston had two each.
In the girls’ game, the Jr. Lady Jackets fell 21-15.
Katie Shockley and Aubrie Wemple had five points apiece while Braylee Potts had three and Mary Linville two.
JSMS will play its first home games on Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. against Macon County. The games will be played at the high school gym and the entrance at the back of the school should be used.
