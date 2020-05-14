Jim Satterfield Middle School recognizes those students who made the Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the third nine weeks of the 2019-20 school year.
PRINCIPAL’S LIST
6th grade: Levi Ellis, Dylan Kennedy, Anna Towns
7th grade: Kylie Carman, Beryl Chen, Marley Dalton, Hana Tucker, Magdalyn Tyler, Owen Zarichansky
8th grade: Erin Chen, Brooke Dismang, Mason Eden, Julia Jones, Alexander Smitley, Robert Wilson
HONOR ROLL
6th grade: Natalie Anderson, Leah Banks, Thomas Byrd, Triston Carson, Hunter Cothron, Westin Dennis, Gage Farley, Taylor Frizzell, Damien Hamilton, Merceah Lee, Brenna Matthews, Layla Pickett, Cayden Ray, William Ray, Enoch Smith, Mallory Stewart, Evelyn Towns, Zoey Vaughn, Brooklyn Webb, Wyatt Whited
7th grade: Krysten Adcock, Denise Araiza, Matthew Baker, Ty Cothron, Elizabeth Denning, Abby Elmore, Korlynn Harper, Emma Grace Holder, AnnaBelle Miller, Malia Morgan, Braylee Potts, Alexis Smitley, Niera Woodmore
8th grade: Zion Badru, Kobyn Calhoun, Kallie Jo Cornwell, Parker Day, Brawnie Donoho, Cooper Henley, Nathan Hickman, Gracie Kemp, Dalton Malmin, Roderick Smith
JSMS also recognizes the following students with perfect attendance for the third nine weeks.
PERFECT ATTENDANCE6th grade: Aiden Andrews, Leah Banks, Devon Barnes, Juliet Barragan, Amber Bilbrey, Wyatt Byrd, Charline Cadet, Hunter Cothron, Aaron Crocco, Westin Dennis, Dominick Dotson, Brenton Dunbar, Jazmyne Dunn, Jennifer Esquivel, Taylor Frizzell, Nelli Garcia, Jayden Hale, Damien Hamilton, Reid Henley, Iris Holditch, Kyrsten Johnston, Dylan Kennedy, Merceah Lee, Brenna Matthews, Rocean Monson, Zaida Moyer, Layla Pickett, William Pope, Cayden Ray, EJ Richardson, Lukas Sexton, Enoch Smith, Mallory Stewart, Wyatt Whited
7th grade: Krysten Adcock, Janae Aponte, Denise Araiza, Ethan Badru, Matthew Baker, Nariah Banks, Addie Bennett, Destiny Brown, Zytlaly Cardenas, Brock Carman, Kylie Carman, Emily Cook, Ty Cothron, Christian Dalton, Elizabeth Denning, Savanah Dotson, Kayleigh Dunn, Lily Durham, Ashlyn Elmore, Ashton Ervin, Avery Gilbreth, Caiden Gregory, Holden Hackett, James Harper, Korlynn Harper, Jaden Harris, Emma Grace Holder, Lexxus Hudson, Olivia Jeffries, Mary Linville, Mason Linville, JD Marshall, Mia Mitchell, Malia Morgan, Kyson Noble, Clay Sanders, Alexis Smitley, Austin Spangler, A’Jah Timberlake, Camren Timberlake, Magdalyn Tyler, Larenz Watkins, Niera Woodmore
8th grade: Zoey Al-Sharaifi, Zion Badru, Mah’Leah Baines, Caden Batey, Kobyn Calhoun, Erin Chen, Ethan Clark, Nicolas Crocco, Macey Crook, Hayley Duff, Jake Fergusson, Noah Goins, Cole Gregory, Katie Jo Gregory, Alexandria Guimont, Thomas Gunter, Devin Hauskins, Bailey Hines, Robert Hinton, Preston Johnston, Gracie Kemp, Nevaeh Malone, Chyanna Marshall, Emmanuel Martinez-Jimenez, Ayana Mendez, Tyler O’Brien, Caleb Presley, Alexis Pursley, Alceli Rodriguez, Roderick Smith, Alexander Smitley, Nathan Soulia, Dakota Spears, Faith Stafford, Devan Walford
