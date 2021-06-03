Jim Satterfield Middle School recognizes the following students who made the honor roll or principal’s list or had perfect attendance for the fourth nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year.
PRINCIPAL’S LIST (4th Quarter)6th Grade: Brooklyn Atkinson, Alexandria Badru, Thomas Brown, Emma Cook, Ella Freeman, Sarah Miller, Naomi Overman, Marley Watkins, Charlie Beth Wright
7th Grade: Levi Ellis, Dylan Kennedy, Merceah Lee, Cayden Ray, Anna Towns, Evelyn Towns, Brooklyn Webb
8th Grade: Krysten Adcock, Matthew Baker, Kylie Carman, Elizabeth Denning, Abby Elmore, Ella Elmore, James Harper, Korlynn Harper, AnnaBelle Miller, Malia Morgan, Braylee Potts, Abriana Romero, Hana Tucker, Owen Zarichansky
PRINCIPAL’S LIST (all 4 quarters)6th Grade: Brooklyn Atkinson, Ella Freeman, Marley Watkins, Charlie Beth Wright
8th Grade: Kylie Carman, Hana Tucker
HONOR ROLL (4th Quarter)6th Grade: Allison Blair, Raylee Crowder, Sam Dickerson, Izabella Hobby, Jacob Malmin, Miyalinda Rhine, Natalya Romero, Landon Satterfield, Aaron Sexton, Madison West, Ashton Wright, Bethany Zarichansky
7th Grade: Charline Cadet, Westin Dennis, Brenton Dunbar, Gage Farley, Blayden Landry, Shelby Parker, William Pope, Cain Ray
8th Grade: Ja’nae Aponte, Denise Araiza, Ethan Badru, Addie Bennett, Jackson Brown, Beryl Chen, Emily Cook, Kevin Cruz, Marley Dalton, Kayleigh Dunn, Emma Elmore, Caiden Gregory, Emma Grace Holder, Mia Mitchell, Kyson Noble, Reagan Petty, Alexis Smitley, Larenz Watkins, Aubrie Wemple, Niera Woodmore
HONOR ROLL (all 4 quarters)6th Grade: Emma Cook, Raylee Crowder, Sarah Miller, Naomi Overman, Landon Satterfield, Aaron Sexton, Ashton Wright, Bethany Zarichansky
7th Grade: Westin Dennis, Levi Ellis, Dylan Kennedy, Merceah Lee, Cayden Ray, Brooklyn Webb
8th Grade: Krysten Adcock, Matthew Baker, Addie Bennett, Beryl Chen, Elizabeth Denning, Abby Elmore, Emma Grace Holder, AnnaBelle Miller, Malia Morgan, Braylee Potts, Abriana Romero, Alexis Smitley, Niera Woodmore, Owen Zarichansky
JSMS 8TH GRADERS TOP 101. Hana Tucker, 2. Elizabeth Denning, 3. Owen Zarichansky, 4. Krysten Adcock, 5. Kylie Carman, 6. Marley Dalton, 7. Matthew Baker, 8. Beryl Chen, 9. Magdalyn Tyler, 10. Abby Elmore
BETA CLUB INDUCTEES6th Grade: Brooklyn Atkinson, Alexandria Badru, Allison Blair, Thomas Brown, Alexis Claiborne, Emma Cook, Raylee Crowder, Ella Freeman, Emma Gregory, Sarah Miller, Naomi Overman, Miyalinda Rhine, Landon Satterfield, Aaron Sexton, Marley Watkins, Madison West, Brody Wright, Charlie Beth Wright, Bethany Zarichansky
7th Grade: Triston Carson, Hunter Cothron, Westin Dennis, Brenton Dunbar, Levi Ellis, Gage Farley, Taylor Frizzell, Dylan Kennedy, Merceah Lee, Layla Pickett, Cain Ray, Cayden Ray, Anna Towns, Evelyn Towns, Zoey Vaughn, Brooklyn Webb
8th Grade: Denise Araiza, Ty Cothron, Kevin Cruz, Korlynn Harper, AnnaBelle Miller, Bee Romero
