Katie Shockley, a seventh-grader at Jim Satterfield Middle School, was recently named to the James C. Haile All-State Tournament team.
The Jr. Lady Jackets lost their tournament opener 41-24 to Algood, but Shockley was still rewarded for her play.
“I am extremely proud of Katie for making the all-tournament team for state,” stated JSMS coach Cody Greer. “She definitely earned the award and is going to continue having success as her career continues.”
