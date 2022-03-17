With a couple of weeks gone by in their 2022 softball season, the Jim Satterfield Jr. Lady Jackets have gotten off to a 3-1 start under first-year head coach Tina Chasse.
JSMS opened the season with a 19-0 win at home on March 1 against Carroll-Oakland, needing just three innings to record the shutout.
Oakley McCall and Anna Towns combined to get the win on the pitchers’ mound, while Katie Shockley belter her first career home run as a Jr. Lady Jacket.
On March 4, JSMS fell 3-2 in Celina to the Jr. Lady Bulldogs, who plated the winning run in their last at-bat. McCall had two hits while Shockley, Maggie Linville and Maddie Wilson also had base hits for the visitors.
The Jr. Lady Jackets got some last-inning heroics to capture a 12-11 victory over Friendship Christian at home on March 8.
Leah Banks slapped a bases-loaded triple in the bottom of the seventh to give JSMS the walk-off win.
McCall went the distance on the mound and recorded seven strikeouts along the way.
JSMS got nine hits in the win with Banks, Shockley, Wilson and Anna Scruggs getting two each, while Linville also had a hit.
Last Thursday, the Jr. Lady Jackets took an early lead en route to a 5-2 win at home over Gordonsville. The hosts plated three runs in the first inning, one in the third and another in the fourth.
Wilson had two hits while Shockley, Banks, Linville and Aryell Leatherman each had one.
McCall allowed just four hits while striking out three batters.
“This group of girls is fun to coach,” Chasse said. “They are confident, resilient and have a ton of fight in them.”
JSMS will return to action on March 28 at Macon County.
