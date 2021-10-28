Jim Satterfield Middle School will open its 2021-22 basketball season on Nov. 4 with games at Smith County.
JSMS’ first home game will take place on Nov. 11 against Red Boiling Springs.
Cody Greer coaches the Jr. Lady Jackets and Ryan Sleeper the Jr. Jackets.
