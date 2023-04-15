On Monday morning, Chancellor C. K. Smith of the 15th Judicial District Chancery Court ruled in favor of the Trousdale County Planning Commission’s decision to deny the site plan for the proposed Hunters Point Quarry.
The judge granted a motion for summary judgment (a decision handed down by the court in order to avoid going to trial) in favor of the respondent, Trousdale County, after the petitioner, Hunters Point Quarry, LLC, began legal proceedings against the county regarding the site plan rejection.
On July 11, the planning commission denied the company’s 147-acre project in Castalian Springs because it fell within an agricultural zoning area (A-1) where mining activities are not permitted.
“Under A-1, there are permitted uses, and there are special exception uses,” said respondent’s attorney Tom Russell. “Under none of those is a quarry. So, I believe what the court found was that the petitioner could not demonstrate that placing a quarry was appropriate for the zoning area of A-1.
“What this case is about is whether the (planning) commission acted arbitrarily, capriciously, and without material evidence to deny the petition. When you move for a summary judgment, you are saying that there is an essential element, in this case the petitioner’s claim that they cannot prove, and that there’s no genuine issue of material fact.”
After hearing from both the petitioner’s and respondent’s attorneys, and reviewing submitted documentation, the judge ruled that the planning commission had a justifiable reason for its decision.
“It’s a matter of common sense in saying that there is a justifiable reason for the actions of the planning commission,” said Chancellor C.K. Smith. “I can’t say to you if they are right or wrong, or I disagree or agree with their decision.
“The planning commission had sufficient bases for their decision just because it says A-1 ... this is what’s permissible. It doesn’t include a quarry. There was no special exception allowed for quarrying.”
