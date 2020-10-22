Judy Ray Robinson, age 76, of Hartsville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Born Dec. 30, 1943, in New Albany, Mississippi, she was the daughter of the late John William Ray and Helen Caroline Taylor Ray. She was a labor and delivery Registered and PICC nurse for 54 years, retiring from Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
She is survived by: her husband of over 54 years, Don Robinson; three children, Steve (Janet) Robinson, Michael (Michelle) Robinson; Kamie (Wade) Muirhead; 10 grandchildren: Presley (Mason) Taylor, Jantzen, Dillon, Makayla, Rebecca and Andrew Robinson, Rance, Taylor, Carley and Luke Muirhead.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Oct. 17, at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Lebanon, with Bro. David Rhodes and Bro. Jon Ferguson officiating. Grandchildren served as pallbearers.
Interment was at Shaw Cemetery in Shaw, Mississippi.
Family requests memorials to Vanderbilt Pediatrics, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to Hillcrest Baptist Church.
LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME of Lebanon, TN, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.