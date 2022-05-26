The Jim B. Satterfield Middle School football program will be competing in a new football conference during the upcoming season and will face four new opponents.
“JSMS will be a charter member in reigniting an old rivalry, the rebirth of the Cumberland Valley Conference (CVC),” Yellow Jacket head coach B.J. West said. “Fellow members as of now are Gordonsville, Smith County and Westmoreland.
“We’ve also added teams to the schedule that Trousdale traditionally plays — Watertown, Macon County, East Robertson, Clay County and Red Boiling Springs.”
JBSMS will open its 2022 season at Westmoreland on Aug. 4, then play will be at home against East Robertson on Aug. 9. From there, the Yellow Jackets will travel to Gordonsville on Aug. 18, will host Clay County on Aug. 25, host Smith County on Aug. 30, host Macon County on Sept. 6, travel to Red Boiling Springs on Sept. 15, and host Watertown on Sept. 22.
“The Junior Jackets are certainly excited for 2022,” West said. “The guys have been working really hard this offseason, and we’ll be finally fielding some experience this coming fall.”
JBSMS has struggled the last couple years as they finished 0-9 last year after a 2-5 campaign in 2020.
“We have some angry Yellow Jackets who’ve had their hive disturbed over the past few years, and this group has taken up the challenge to be the change this program has needed,” West said.
