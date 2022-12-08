Hartsville business owner Regina White first began the Trousdale County Christmas for Kids program nearly 40 years ago, which since, has faithfully served local children and their families who are experiencing financial hardship.
Since 2015, the program has been run as a joint venture between the Hartsville Rotary Club and the nonprofit organization Just Hope to help deliver a merry Christmas to local children in need.
“Rotary does the program in conjunction with Just Hope,” said Hartsville Rotary Club President Chris Gregory. “Just Hope basically provides the financial oversight, and the Rotary Club provides the manpower.”
But each year, the undertaking depends on the generous donations of local businesses, individuals, and volunteers who are willing to make a difference in the lives of underprivileged children.
“The volunteers are amazing people,” said Hartsville resident and parent Alyssa McDonald. “These people are genuine. They are people who really want to help kids.”
Gregory added, “We couldn’t make it happen without the volunteers from our community.”
With six children, McDonald and her husband know all too well the difficulties of making ends meet while trying to provide a nice Christmas for their family.
“I signed up for Christmas for Kids again this year, because, honestly, we’re struggling right now,” said McDonald. “We’ve participated in the program for six years. The struggle is real for many people.”
Christmas for Kids not only provides children with toys, but it also provides much-needed clothing items.
“Parents are given a bag (for each child) with brand new clothes, shoes, and a coat in it,” said McDonald. “Then, the parents get to shop for toys for their kids. You get three or four toys a per child. It’s really awesome.”
In the past, children who were signed up to participate in Christmas for Kids were taken to local stores to shop for gifts before Christmas. But in recent years, the program has had a paradigm shift and now has parents pick up donated items for their children at a central location so that the presents can be placed under the Christmas tree.
“Many other organizations choose the toys that the children receive, and sometimes, the toys may not be appropriate for the child,” said McDonald. “With Christmas for Kids, parents get to shop for their kids. And with parents picking up the presents, they can all be put under the tree for Christmas morning. I think that’s awesome, because Christmas presents should be for Christmas morning.”
As a parent, McDonald had kind words for the many Christmas for Kids volunteers and sponsors, and for the program itself.
“This is a really great program, and the volunteers truly want to help others,” said McDonald. “They give their time, their gas, and other expenses and never say a word ... they just do it. They are so amazing.”
This year’s Christmas for Kids gift distribution will take place on Dec. 20 at the Trousdale County High School auditorium, located at 262 McMurry Blvd. in Hartsville. Parents can pick up their children’s items between 9 a.m. and noon.
