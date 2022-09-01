Grabbing a smoked turkey leg and meandering around the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair is a time-honored tradition, but for a Hartsville couple competing for a grand prize, it became a race against time to see who could gobble them down the fastest.
Pam and James Chambers said that they didn’t anticipate competing in a smoked-turkey-leg competition when they went to the fair.
The couple was going to split a turkey leg as they walked through the park. They didn’t imagine each eating almost two in 10 minutes.
When the clock struck zero, the judge declared Pam Chambers the second-place finisher.
“Guess we don’t need (to buy one) one now,” Pam Chambers said jokingly.
The Hartsville woman indicated that she was “feeling a little full” after the competition.
She mentioned that she doesn’t have a lot of practice eating turkey legs.
“We have it at Thanksgiving,” Pam Chambers said.
The Chambers thought they stood a better chance of winning with two contestants in the hunt for the grand prize, so James Chambers also threw his hat in the ring. Sitting opposite of Pam, he watched her bring home second place.
The Chambers approached the competition with a little bit of strategy.
“I told her to find the smallest turkey leg she could,” James Chambers said.
Competitive eating is a staple at American carnival events. Probably the most notable, each year Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, in Coney Island, draws viewers much like a high-stakes sporting event and has made a household names out of Joey Chestnutt and Kobayashi.
There is actually an organization called Major League Eating, which like its baseball counterpart, regulates and officiates competitive eating challenges throughout the U.S.
After the smoked-turkey-leg-eating contest at the fair on Wednesday, there’s a new name to add to the list of those grand gluttons, Doug Guard.
Originally from Indiana, Guard has lived in Lebanon for the past 15 years. He’s never done any kind of competitive eating before, but he still managed to swallow the field with his consistent chomping.
Sometimes, though, you just have to follow your nose.
“I was walking by, and the food smelt good,” Guard said. “They stopped me and said, ‘Hey you look like a contestant.’ ”
Any affinity he had for turkey legs went right out the window after consuming two in 10 minutes.
Asked if he liked eating turkey legs, Guard said joking, “Not no more … nah, they were delicious.”
Guard’s food was still settling in the wake of his win.
“I’m feeling a little bloated,” Guard said. “I don’t need anything else to eat now. I’m just gonna be looking for a bench.”
The grand prize was $100, which is not too shabby for eating food you like.
Guard’s competition may not have captured the blue ribbon, but not for lack of trying.
James Schaffer’s wife and two children share a birthday. It’s this Saturday. Schaffer was hoping to earn a little extra spending money to spoil the apples of his eye. Thankfully, with the third-place finish he was able to do just that.
“I heard $100,” Schaffer said. “Well, I gotta have a little extra birthday cash.”
Schaffer grew up around the area but joined the Army and was stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina for four years. When he returned to his stomping grounds, he brought with him a wife and two children.
Schaffer is now going to school at Cumberland.
“I just started this semester,” Schaffer said.
Preparing for a turkey-leg-eating contest is not part of his normal routine, but the active exerciser keeps him looking for his next meal.
“I swim, bike and run a lot,” Schaffer said. “I’m very, very active, so I’m always really hungry. I would much rather it have been sweets, like brownies, but when you hear $100, I’m going to win that money.”
Any competitive eating contest requires an official judge to pass down the ruling. Lebanon’s own Ed Riley, of the Two Fat Men Group, served in that capacity for the contest.
Riley has judged eating contests before, and so he understands the keys to success.
“I think speed, and training, go a long way,” Riley said, but he acknowledged that he has never competed himself.
Wolfing down a meal may compromise savoring the taste, as well as comfort, but Riley indicated, “It’s all in the spirit of competition.”
