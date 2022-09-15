Katherine Maddox Linville, 87, of Hartsville, passed away on Sept. 11, 2022, at NHC Place in Gallatin.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, William Roland and Ruth Maddox Dorris; husband, Bobby Joe Linville, Sr.; daughter, Katherine Elaine Linville; son, Timothy Eugene Linville; and brother, William Robert Dorris.
She is survived by: four sons, Kerry (Corey) Linville of Hartsville, Bobby Joe (Mary Todd) Linville, Jr., of Hartsville, Jasper (Tina) Linville of Lafayette, Paul (Kim) Linville of Lafayette; daughter, Melony (Ken) Davis of Castalian Springs; 20 grandchildren; and 39 great-grandchildren.
Grandchildren served as honorary pallbearers.
Active pallbearers were Daniel Deeds, Bobby Joe Linville III, Anthony Linville, Jasper Linville, Jeremy Linville and Bryan Linville.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, conducted by Benny Matthews.
Interment was held in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Anthony Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.