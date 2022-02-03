Katherine Marie “Katie” Taylor, age 30, of Hartsville, passed away Thursday morning, Jan. 27, 2022 at her home.
She was preceded in death by: grandparents, George & Annie Lee Taylor and Nina Butler Tinsley.
Survivors are: three sons, Talon Johnson, Haden Woodard & Houston Woodard; daughter, Haizley Woodard; father, Phillip Taylor; mother, Peggy Taylor, all of Hartsville; brother, Eric (Stephani) Marshall of Lebanon; sister, Audrey Blair (Nathan) Klemz of Hartsville; four nieces, Grace Mathews, Gracie Marshall, Scarlett & Taylor Roddy; four nephews, Bradley
Blair, Wade Mathews, Kyle Blair &
Brayden Marshall.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Wednesday, Feb. 2, officiated by Eld. Kevin Harrison.
Pallbearers were: Benjamin Blair, Logan Tomlinson, Clint Durham, Bobby Hamblen, David Johnson, Brady Billeisen, Michael Taylor, Bryce Martin & Pete Groesbeck.
Interment was in Dixon Springs Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Katie’s children.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
