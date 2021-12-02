Kenneth Ray Swaffer, age 69, of Lafayette, passed away Saturday morning, Nov. 27, 2021 at Macon Community Hospital.
Kenneth was a member of East Main Missionary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by: parents, Charles & Frances Swaffer.
Survivors are: wife of 50 years, Shelia Swaffer; son, Travis (Danielle) Swaffer of Castalian Springs; daughter, Tamatha (Michael) Ford of Portland; six grandchildren, Colby, Landon & Lucas Swaffer. Allison Hickman, Jacob & Dustin Clemons; great-grandchild, Gracelynne Harrison; four brothers, Charles (Donna) Swaffer of Westmoreland, Rex Allen Swaffer of Hartsville, Glen Swaffer of Hartsville, Steven (Amy) Swaffer of Newport; sister, Elaine Willis of Lafayette.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Wednesday, Dec. 1, officiated by Eld. Kenneth Graham and Eld. Kevin Graham.
Pallbearers were: Rickey Harrison, Austin Harrison, Randy Wayne Mungle, Randy Wayne Mungle Jr., Larry Pearson and David Gibson.
Interment was in the Hillsdale Cemetery.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.