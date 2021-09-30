Former Trousdale County football coach Kevin Creasy was among four selections named last week to the Tennessee Football Coaches Association’s 2021 Hall of Fame class.
Creasy, who is now the head coach at Oakland High, went 79-12 in seven seasons at Trousdale County (2008-14) and won state championships in 2008, 2009 and 2013. Since going to Oakland, he has led the Patriots to an 86-6 record and has added two more state championships and a runner-up finish to his resume.
“This is a very humbling award. It’s made possible by a combined effort of good administrators, good players and great assistant coaches at my time at Oakland and Trousdale County,” Creasy said. “I hope along the way playing football had made our young men into good fathers, good sons and good citizens.”
Donovan Stewart, media director for the TNFCA, said Hall of Famers must have been coaching for 20 years and have been a head coach for at least five. The membership of the TNFCA votes on Hall of Fame selections, Stewart added.
Other selections for the 2021 class were James Counce Sr. (Henry County), Vic Grider (South Pittsburg) and Jerry Joslin (Cookeville). A breakfast and induction ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4 at Ridgedale Baptist Church in Chattanooga.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
