The 2023 football season for the Satterfield Middle School has arrived as the Yellow Jackets play today in the Cumberland Valley Conference Jamboree in Gordonsville, facing Smith County at 11:30 a.m. and Macon County at 12:30 p.m.
“Unlike the previous two years, we feel we have some skilled players that can do special things, as long as we get the ball into their hands,” Satterfield Middle Head Coach J.B. West said. “So, we need to be more consistent on those little things inside that make sure we’re capable of doing some exciting things on the outside.
“We feel good about our guys, but we’re still trying to find the best overall fits for each position. We still have some very physical competitions for certain spots along the defensive front. Hardly anyone’s starting role is safe, because we have some dudes that are working extremely hard to earn those spots for themselves.”
The Jackets open the regular season on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., hosting Cannon County.
“We don’t have any information on our first opponent, Cannon County,” West said. “So, we’ll throw everything at our boys this week in order to feel prepared for next Tuesday’s showdown versus the Lions.”
- The Trousdale County High School football squad began practicing in full pads this week as they prepare for their season, which begins on Aug. 18 at Livingston Academy.
“We have had one of our best summers that I can remember,” TCHS Head Coach Blake Satterfield said. “We have everyone out that can help us win ballgames this upcoming season, and guys are bought in to what we are doing. I have been very pleased with our work ethic and commitment.”
The Yellow Jackets travel to White House Heritage on Friday for a 6 p.m. scrimmage with the Patriots before hosting Red Boiling Springs in the Tobacco Bowl Jamboree on Aug. 11.
“We have a long way to go if we want to be the type of team we have been used to having, but we have improved each day,” Satterfield said. “Staying healthy and continuing to improve is what will determine a lot the season.
“Passing leagues have given us some answers on who can play for us, and with the upcoming scrimmages, we will learn even more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.