L.C. Shoulders, age 84, of Hartsville, TN passed away Monday morning, May 17, 2021 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon.
He was preceded in death by: parents, Arvil & Tennie Shoulders; wife, Selma Mai Shoulders; two sisters, Mary Jane Shoulders & Mollie Jane Dotson; nephew, Ferrell Dotson Jr.; great-nephew, Gary Thomas Fields.
Survivors are: wife, Linda Shoulders of Hartsville; daughter, Rosia Mai Shoulders of Hartsville; two stepdaughters, Patricia Ann Collins of Hartsville, Crystal (Paul) Ashworth of Hartsville; five step-grandchildren, Dustin & Brandon Ashworth, Kellie, Wesley & Andrew Collins; step-great-grandchildren, Aiden and Skylar; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Thursday, May 20, officiated by Bro. Frank Matherly.
Pallbearers were: Paul, Brandon & Dustin Ashworth, Junior Wayne Fields, Mary & Paul Summers.
Interment was in Friendship Cemetery.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthony
fhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
