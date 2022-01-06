Hartsville now has three Mexican restaurants after La Quesadilla reopened its doors on Monday.
The restaurant, located on Highway 25 across the street from the high school, had been closed since a fire did serious damage to the building in February 2019.
Debbie Ferrell, who previously owned La Quesadilla after it first opened in 1999, said she was excited to be able to finally reopen.
“It’s been a long process, but we’re finally open. It’s a good thing,” she said.
The ongoing COVID pandemic delayed repairs to the building as finding contractors and materials became difficult, Ferrell added.
“It was just about the time everything happened. But we took our time and did what we could, and we got it done,” she said.
The menu is mostly the same as it previously was with a few additions, while La Quesadilla now has a fully stocked bar as well. The restaurant already has its beer license and is hoping to have its liquor license in place by the end of the week, according to Ferrell.
Asked what was the same about La Quesadilla, Ferrell said, “Same owners. We opened in 1999 and I ran it for 17 years… We decided to come in and reopen.”
There are new pineapple dishes, mahi tacos and snapper fish dishes now on the menu, and also ribeye steaks.
“We’ve got a few new things but it’s a lot of the old favorites too,” Ferrell said. “One of the girls here was my bartender in Florida. We’re looking forward to her serving good drinks.”
Asked if she had considered reopening as something other than a Mexican restaurant, Ferrell said, “We were the first ones here. We’ve got really good cooks and have always prided ourselves on serving good quality food. We should stick with what we’re good at.”
The restaurant will be open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Lunch specials are available Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page or call 615-680-3484.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsville vidette.com.
