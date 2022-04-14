Trousdale County High School girls basketball coach, Jared Hawkins, has resigned.
Hawkins stepped down last week due to personal reasons as his wife, Jennifer, is making a career move that will have the family relocating to Clarksville.
“I want to thank the entire Trousdale County community, parents, former players, and former students,” Hawkins said. “This has been a wonderful five-year ride, and I could not have asked for a better place to hang my whistle.
“I’m so proud of my teams over the past four seasons, and I will forever leave a piece of my heart in the Hartsville community.
Hawkins put together a 36-74 overall record and 17-35 mark in regular-season, district games. His team went 11-31 in District 8-A play.
Hawkins points to his three biggest wins as the program’s district tournament quarterfinal victory over Clay County in 2020, followed by their region tournament quarterfinal win at Whitwell three games later.
He also mentioned the program’s district quarterfinal win at Red Boiling Springs in 2019.
