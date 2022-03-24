The Trousdale County High School softball team split the first two games of the regular season last week.
The Lady Jackets belted three home runs in the first inning of a 15-0, three-inning win over Red Boiling Springs on March 14.
During the 10-run opening frame, freshmen accounted for two of those home runs in their first career plate appearances in high school. Aubrie Wimple blasted a grand slam, and Emma Grace Holder followed with a solo home run.
Sophomore Taren Simmons also homered during the opening frame.
Alivia Boykin was the winning pitcher. The Columbia State Community College commitment and 2021 all-district honoree recorded seven strikeouts while limiting the Lady Bulldogs to four hits.
Both Ruthie Mink and Mary Linville provided three hits for Trousdale County.
“Many people have worried about this team after losing eight senior starters from the 2021 district and region championship team,” Lady Jacket head coach Blake Satterfield said. “However, I think these young ladies have something to prove for themselves, and I think they made that very clear tonight.”
Three days later, Trousdale County suffered a 4-1 loss to visiting Smith County.
Holder had three hits in the contest, and teammate Anna Beth Martin produced two hits. Boykin, Wimple and Linville all contributed one hit.
The Lady Jackets return to action on March 31 by traveling to Carthage for a rematch with Smith County.
