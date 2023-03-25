The Trousdale County High School softball team opened its season last week by splitting its first two contests.
That victory occurred on Thursday as the Lady Jackets won at Smith County, a 15-2, five-inning victory.
The visitors collected 17 hits as they scored two runs in the first inning, four in the second, two in the third, and seven in the fourth.
“I thought we rebounded well after the loss to Gordonsville,” TCHS Head Coach Blake Satterfield said. “Our girls came out with a great attitude and took care of business. Having (Maddie) Lee in the (pitcher’s) circle for the entire game made a huge difference.”
Lady Jacket junior Taren Simmons paced the offensive attack as she produced three hits, drove in five runs, and scored twice. Teammate Mary Linville also had three hits and drove in two runs. Kayleigh Dunn, Bailey Hines, Cayden Ray, and Audrie Wemple added two hits each. Ruthie Mink, Emma Holder, and Leah Banks also provided hits.
Lee pitched all five innings, striking out seven batters while giving up five hits, three base on balls, and one earned run.
One day earlier, Trousdale County opened its season at home with a former district foe, Gordonsville, and suffered an 11-4 setback.
The hosts gave up four runs in each of the first two innings.
The Lady Jackets picked up one run in the fourth inning, one in the fifth, and two in the seventh.
“I think we had some first-game nerves show up tonight, and being such a young team, that only amplifies mistakes and errors in early-season games,” Satterfield said.
The hosts had five hits, with Simmons and Dunn each getting two and Mink adding one.
TCHS will host Red Boiling Springs on Monday at 5:30 p.m. and Westmoreland on Thursday.
