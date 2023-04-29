The Trousdale County High School softball team split two district games earlier this week but will enter the upcoming District 8-A Tournament as the No. 1 seed.
The tournament will be played in Hartsville.
Against visiting East Robertson on Monday, the Lady Jackets used some late-inning heroics to capture a 2-1 win over the Lady Indians.
In the top of the seventh inning, with one out, the visitors were threatening, with runners on first and third. The batter hit a line drive up the middle that a diving Maddie Lee caught. She then threw to first base for a double play for the third out, sealing a dramatic win for Trousdale County.
“East Robertson played a great game tonight,” TCHS Head Coach Blake Satterfield said. “They had more hits, less errors, and made more defensive plays. We have been extremely fortunate to have won the last two meetings against them.”
Lee produced a run-scoring double in the first inning, which scored Kayleigh Dunn with the first run.
Then, Emma Holder had a run-scoring single in the third that drove in Dunn.
The Lady Indians produced their only run in the seventh inning.
Lee picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle as she recorded 10 strikeouts while giving up five hits and one walk.
On Tuesday, the Lady Jackets traveled to Cedar Hill but were no-hit in a 4-0 loss to Jo Byrns.
However, although TCHS and the Lady Red Devils finish tied atop the district standings, Trousdale County will be the top seed due to winning a tiebreaker.
“Being the regular-season district champions is our first goal each year,” Satterfield said. “Being the No. 1 seed and having home-field advantage can be advantageous for us during the tournament. However, we have a long way to go if we plan on playing softball late into May.”
The Lady Jackets committed five errors on Tuesday.
Lee had 10 strikeouts while rendering five hits and one walk.
The Lady Jackets also took part in the Griffin Classic last week at Gallatin’s Triple Creek Park but suffered three losses.
On April 20, TCHS went up against the host squad, Gallatin, and suffered an 8-5 setback.
The visitors committed four errors, leading to four unearned runs.
Then, the Lady Jackets suffered a 5-0, five-inning loss to Central Magnet.
TCHS scored both of its runs in the fifth inning.
Dunn singled and doubled. Ruthie Mink, Lee, Taren Simmons and Cayden Ray all provided one hit.
Later in the day, the Lady Jackets dropped a 4-0 contest against Lebanon.
TCHS could muster only three hits, by Mink, Ray, and Bailey Hines.
The Lady Jackets are scheduled to host Monterey on Monday and travel to Westmoreland on Tuesday.
