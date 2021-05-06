The Trousdale County Lady Jackets played just one game last week after weather postponed a pair of key district matchups.
On April 26, Trousdale County went to Hendersonville and defeated Pope John Paul II 6-3, their second victory of the season over the Lady Knights.
The Lady Jackets put up two runs in the second inning, one in the fourth, one in the sixth and one in the seventh to run their overall record to 13-7 on the season.
Makayla Crook and Kirsten Eversole each had two hits, while Rebecca Chapman, Faith Winter and Alivia Boykin also had hits for TCHS.
Freshman Maddie Lee went the distance on the mound, striking out seven batters and giving up four hits.
A road game at Red Boiling Springs and a home rematch against Gordonsville were postponed and rescheduled for this week, but it was unknown at press time if the games would be able to be played.
The District 6-A Tournament is scheduled to begin this weekend.
