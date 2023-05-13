The Trousdale County High School softball team played host to Jo Byrns on Tuesday to open the District 8-A Tournament, but the game ended with the Lady Jackets on the losing end of a 5-4, 11-inning marathon.
Regulation ended with the rivals tied at 3. Each team added one run in the 10th inning, but the Lady Jackets gave up one run in the 11th and failed to answer in the bottom of the frame, falling in the heartbreaker.
The setback dropped TCHS into the loser’s bracket, and the Lady Jackets were slated to face East Robertson in an elimination game on Wednesday.
TCHS compiled seven hits, but they also had three costly errors.
Senior Ruthie Mink provided two of those hits and scored a run. Maddie Lee, Taren Simmons, Emma Holder, Leah Banks, and Bailey Hines all had one hit.
Lee threw 153 pitches in the complete-game effort and recorded two strikeouts while surrendering nine hits, two earned runs, and two walks.
The Lady Jackets concluded their regular season last week with a pair of midweek games.
- At home against Monterey on May 3, Trousdale County celebrated senior night with a 6-3 win over the Lady Wildcats.
Sophomore Kayleigh Dunn had a home run and a single. Holder, Lee, Aubrie Wemple and Mary Linville provided the four other hits.
Lee went the distance in the pitcher’s circle, striking out 11 batters while giving up six hits, three earned runs, and one walk.
“Anytime you can come away with a victory is good, but to do it on senior night and send our seniors away with a win is even better,” TCHS Head Coach Blake Satterfield said.
- Satterfield added a game the next day, facing the top-ranked squad in Class 4-A. However, the Lady Jackets suffered a 13-3, five-inning loss at Green Hill.
TCHS gave up one run in the first inning, four in the second, five in the fourth, and three in the fifth.
The visitors got on the scoreboard with three runs in the fifth frame.
“It was good to see a quality team and see how our girls responded to the challenge,” Satterfield said. “I thought they handled it really well.”
Dunn had two hits and drove in two runs. Lee and Cayden Ray had one hit each.
