SMITHVILLE — The Jim B. Satterfield Middle School girls basketball team opened its 2022-23 season last Saturday afternoon by competing in the annual DeKalb West Best of the West Tournament.
Unfortunately, the Lady Jackets suffered a 25-23 overtime loss to Defeated.
Anna Scruggs tossed in nine points, with Maggie Linville and Madeline Wilson providing six each.
