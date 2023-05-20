SOUTH CARTHAGE — The Trousdale County High School softball team saw its season come to a close on Monday night with a 6-1 loss to Gordonsville in the Region 4-1A semifinals at Crump Paris Park.
The Lady Jackets finished with a 13-10 record, while the Lady Tigers moved on to the championship game with a 31-5 worksheet. Gordonsville rolled into Friday’s sectional round by winning the Region 4-1A title with Wednesday afternoon’s 5-0 victory at Jo Byrns.
Sectional winners move on to next week’s Class A State Tournament, which will be held at McKnight Park in Murfreesboro. The Lady Tigers were slated to host Whitwell in one of the eight Class A sectional contests.
The game was scoreless until the fifth inning, when the hosts produced a leadoff double that was followed by a wild pitch, allowing the baserunner to move over to third base. The catcher’s throw went into leftfield, and Gordonsville was on the scoreboard. The Lady Tigers added five more runs in that frame for a 6-0 lead.
Sophomore Emma Holder scored the only run for the visitors in the top of the sixth inning after getting on base via a fielder’s choice. She then stole second and third base. She later scored on a wild throw to third base.
Holder and Bailey Hines had hits for the Lady Jackets.
Maddie Lee suffered the loss in the pitcher’s circle as she went the distance, striking out one batter. She gave up nine hits, six earned runs, and one walk.
Gordonsville sophomore pitcher Kailee Plumlee recorded 15 strikeouts while surendering two hits, no earned runs, and three walks.
“We start each season out with some goals of being regular-season district champions, district champions, host the district tournament, qualify for regions, win the region, and be playing in a sectional game,” TCHS Head Coach Blake Satterfield said. “Fortunately enough, we were able to check some of those boxes but ultimately came up a little short.”
• On May 10, the Lady Jackets were faced with a District 8-A Tournament elimination game, but they survived with a 10-6 victory over visiting East Robertson.
The hosts gave up two runs to start the contest, but then scored three runs of their own in the bottom of that first inning and never trailed again.
It was their third victory of the year over the Lady Indians.
TCHS plated five runs in the third inning and two in the fourth to advance to the championship game.
Freshman Cayden Ray went had two hits, scored one run and drove in three runs.
Holder, Kayleigh Dunn, and Lee all provided two hits. Taren Simmons and Leah Banks produced one hit each.
Lee picked up the win as she recorded six strikeouts while giving up six hits, two earned runs, and one walk.
- Rain preventd the Lady Jackets from playing Jo Byrns on Thursday and Friday in the championship game. However, the skies finally cleared on Saturday, and the two rivals got together, with TCHS suffering a 4-2 loss.
The Lady Jackets got off to a rough start as they gave up four runs in the second inning before picking up a couple of runs in the third frame. However, the remainder of the game was scoreless.
Lee, Dunn, Simmons, Holder, Banks, and Aubrie Wemple all had hits. Simmons and Holder drove in runs.
Dunn pitched the first 1 1/3 innings, giving up three hits, three earned runs, and one walk. Lee came on to finish the game and recorded three strikeouts while rendering eight hits, no earned runs, and no walks.
With the loss, the Lady Jackets finished second in the district tournament, forcing them to travelf or their regional tournament opener.
“We played some quality teams in the playoffs, and it was a measuring stick to see where we stand in the state,” Satterfield said. “It’s also something to build on for next year.”
The Lady Jackets are losing only one starter, senior centerfielder Ruthie Mink. Teammate Anna Martin will also be lost to graduation.
