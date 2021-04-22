The Trousdale County Lady Jackets won all four of their softball games last week and in the process raised their record to 6-1 in District 6-A.
The Lady Jackets hosted Red Boiling Springs on April 13, banging out 12 hits as they blanked the Lady Bulldogs 9-0.
Freshman pitcher Maddie Lee went the distance, allowing just one hit while striking out 17 batters.
Kirsten Eversole was 4-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and three runs scored, while Hannah Hailey had a pair of hits, including her fourth home run of the season.
Alivia Boykin and Erin Hix also had a pair of hits each, while Lee and Taren Simmons also had hits.
“We started slow with our bats, however after an inning or two they came around. Anytime you only have one error, your pitcher has 17 strikeouts, and you have 12 hits as a team it typically equates to success,” said TCHS coach Blake Satterfield. “We just have to always have the mindset of getting better and never be satisfied.”
On April 15, the Lady Jackets traveled to Jackson County and turned back the Lady Blue Devils 17-0 in four innings.
The visitors stroked out 14 hits, led by Rebecca Chapman’s 3-for-3 performance with an RBI and two runs scored. Eversole,, Hailey, Boykin and Faith Winter each had two hits and Lee, Simmons and Makayla Crook had one hit each.
Lee, Boykin and Hailey all pitched for the Purple & Gold in the victory.
The Lady Jackets concluded their week with a trip to Celina, where Lee tossed a five-inning perfect game in a 12-0 win over the Lady Bulldogs.
Lee is the third Lady Jacket to throw a perfect game, joining Cecilia Kemp Stricker and Rachel Ray in having accomplished the feat.
“Since I have been a head coach at TCHS in softball, we have never won in Celina but that changed today,” Satterfield said. “It was truly a team effort today, from our pitching, catching, hitting and fielding. Our girls came ready to play.”
Trousdale County had 11 hits as Eversole, Boykin, Crook and Lee had two each. Hix, Chapman and Winter also had hits.
The Lady Jackets also stepped out of district play on April 12 with a 4-2 home win over Pope John Paul II.
Each team had four hits, but Trousdale benefited from a two-run homer by Hailey. Eversole, Lee and Kinley Brown also had hits.
Lee picked up the victory, striking out nine Lady Knights.
Trousdale County is scheduled to play at Clarkrange on Thursday and at JPII on Monday.
